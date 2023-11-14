DOJ: 2 Indicted for Threatening Federal Judges

The Justice Department said two people were indicted in separate cases for allegedly making threats against federal judges.

Alice Marie Pence, 57, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce and with intending to influence a federal official by threat.

According to her indictment, Pence made a phone call in which she threatened to kill a U.S. District Judge with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with the performance of his official duties, according to a statement from the DOJ.

ABC News quoted the DOJ as saying Pence was indicted for allegedly threatening Texas district judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who earlier this year suspended approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone.

In the other case, Daniel Ray Garcia, 44, currently an inmate in a Texas state prison in Midway, was charged with two counts of mailing a threatening communication. According to his indictment, Garcia mailed a letter threatening to kill or injure a different U.S. District Judge, the DOJ statement said.

Pence is scheduled to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver on Nov. 22. Garcia made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno on Nov. 9.

If convicted, Pence faces up to 15 years in federal prison, while Garcia faces up to 20 years.