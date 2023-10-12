Iran Issues New Threat Against Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday that crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from "the rest of the axis" and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.

Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes.

"Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes," Amir-Abdollahian, speaking through a translator, said on television upon his arrival in Beirut.

"We tell them that our clear answer regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza," he said, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry.

"The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that," Amir-Abdollahian said.

He did not specify, but the Axis of Resistance refers to an alliance among Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and other factions.

Amir-Abdollahian was received by Hezbollah and Hamas among other pro-Iran groups in Beirut.

He was scheduled to meet Lebanese officials on Friday before heading to Damascus.