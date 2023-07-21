Threads User Engagement Continues to Drop

User engagement on Threads, Meta's alternative to Twitter, has continued to fall, The Wall Street Journal is reporting. And the decline in user engagement makes it more urgent to add new features.

For the second consecutive week, the number of daily active Threads users dropped to 13 million. That's down nearly 70% from the peak reached on July 7, the newspaper noted, attributing the estimate to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

Meanwhile, the average time users spend on the apps for IOS and Android has dropped to four minutes from 19 minutes.

By comparison, the number of daily active users on Twitter remains at about 200 million. The average time spent on the app is about 30 minutes a day.

"It's clear by the drop-off that people are seeing they can't do as much, and there are certain things that they want to be able to do that perhaps they can do on other apps," said Richard Hanna, a professor at Babson College who studies social-media strategy and digital marketing.

There is a demonstrated need to increase what the Threads app can do, he said.

The official Threads account on Thursday said the company has plans to add new features. The account reposted a video of Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta's Instagram unit, which produced Threads, saying that new features are being rolled out.

"ICYMI: we're working on getting you those new features," the Threads post said. It promised support for multiple accounts, a way to edit posts, and a chronological feed option, the Journal said.

A Meta spokeswoman declined to comment.

But officials at Meta have said that while user engagement during the initial launch exceeded expectations, they are giving priority to stabilization before engagement, according to the newspaper.

Earlier in July Mosseri had posted on his Threads account that the new social media platform is not meant as a replacement for Twitter, but as a "less angry place for conversations. The goal isn't to replace Twitter.

"The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter."