Trump Celebrates Sen. Tillis' Decision to Retire

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., for his surprise announcement that he won't seek reelection in 2026, capping a public spat over the party's flagship tax and spending legislation, The Hill reported.

Trump celebrated Tillis' decision not to run for a third term following a weekend clash over the One Big Beautiful Bill, calling it "Great News!" on Truth Social.

Tillis announced earlier that day that he would retire rather than face voters again, bringing an end to months of speculation about his political future. He had been one of two Senate Republicans who voted against advancing the bill late Saturday, objecting to proposed Medicaid cuts he said would cost his state more than $30 billion. He preferred the Medicaid provisions in the version passed by the House.

The senator's opposition drew Trump's ire, prompting him to threaten support for a primary challenger.

"Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against 'Senator Thom' Tillis," Trump wrote. "I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America."

In his Truth Social post ahead of the announcement, Trump accused Tillis of being "a talker and complainer, not a doer."

Tillis, a two-term senator first elected in 2014, said in his retirement statement that he had grown weary of Washington's "political theatre and partisan gridlock."

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven't exactly been excited about running for another term," Tillis said. "That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life, Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home."

His statement continued, "It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking reelection. I look forward to having the pure freedom to call the balls and strikes as I see fit and representing the great people of North Carolina to the best of my ability."