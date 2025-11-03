Rep. Massie Remarries Year After Wife Died

Rep. Thomas Massie has remarried a little more than a year after his first wife died, the Kentucky Republican announced on Monday in a post on X.

His new wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, is a former staffer of GOP Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul and fellow GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and Victoria Spartz (Indiana) attended the ceremony.

Massie wrote that "we were legally married in Kentucky on October 19 by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania, where Carolyn is from."

The congressman added that, as Paul’s agriculture policy staffer until 2016, "Carolyn was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again. She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago."

Massie wrote that "we will reside on the farm in Kentucky where Carolyn recently helped me re-establish ducks and chickens to go with the beef cattle.

"We plan to travel back-and-forth to DC and throughout Kentucky as my congressional responsibilities require."

Massie said he "proposed to Carolyn on the steps of the Library of Congress, which was the location of our first date. Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me.

"With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!"

Massie added that "Carolyn has not previously been married. I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda, who I still miss every day."

He said that in addition to his honored guests from Congress at the wedding celebration, the "real VIPs were my three grandkids. My oldest grandson was the ring bearer. "

Rhonda Massie died in June 2024, according to the New York Post. The cause of her death has never been made public.