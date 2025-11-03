Trump Slams Rep. Massie, Cheers Opponent Gallrein

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to keep bashing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie," wrote Trump, "a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!"

The president said he believes there is a better man for the job.

"The incredible people of Kentucky's 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot." he wrote.

Trump earlier endorsed Gallrein for the seat, even before Gallrein made his candidacy official for the 2026 race.

Trump said Gallrein can do the job.

"A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," the president wrote.

Gallrein, said Trump, knows his way around: "Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation's Golden Age."

Trump continued his push against Massie — "Who is now polling at about 9% because the Great People of Kentucky are wise to him — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left."

Kentucky Republicans, said Trump, can rely on Gallrein.

"Unlike 'lightweight' Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" he continued.

Trump's strong disapproval of Massie seems to stem largely from Massie's consistent refusal to back key GOP- and Trump-endorsed legislation and his outspoken independence from Trump's agenda.

Massie opposed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, a stand that drew the ire of the president.

Additionally, Massie's criticism of Trump's military action, particularly against Iran, widened their public rift.