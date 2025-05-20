Massie Fundraises Off Being 'Threatened' by Trump

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., browbeaten by President Donald Trump earlier in the day, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to fundraise off being "threatened" by the leader of the free world.

Massie has been against Trump's "one, big beautiful" budget bill from the outset and remains unmoved, even after Trump called him out Tuesday morning.

"I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grandstander, frankly" Trump told reporters after the meeting. "We don't even talk to him much. I think he should be voted out of office.

So, Massie, a member of Congress since 2012, fired up the fundraising efforts for the 2026 midterms.

"I need your help. For having the audacity to say this bill does NOT repeal the green new deal, but DOES increase the deficit and debt substantially, I was threatened by Trump today. Can you contribute to my reelection," he said in a post to X.

Trump joined the Republican conference meetings on Tuesday in an effort to rally lawmakers to get behind the bill, which will fund his domestic policy agenda. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said later Tuesday that the chamber will vote Thursday.

Fiscal hawks like Massie have railed against the bill for not cutting spending enough to pay for Trump's mega bill.

"The Big Beautiful Bill will add $20 trillion of federal debt over 10 years, and that's according to the authors of it. But there's another huge problem: it will increase the price of the $36 trillion of debt we already have, as bond buyers realize we aren't fiscally responsible," Massie said in a post to X on Monday.