×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thomas massie | laurel lee | donald trump | bullying | chip roy | florida | primary

Massie Calls Out Trump's 'Bullying' of Colleague Lee

By    |   Monday, 25 March 2024 08:16 PM EDT

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., took issue with former President Donald Trump's post in which he encouraged a primary challenger to unseat Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., calling the comments "ridiculous bullying tactics."

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida's 15th Congressional District? IF SO PLEASE STEP FORWARD!"

Lee was the only member of the Florida House delegation to prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the GOP presidential primary. Following DeSantis' departure early this year, the congresswoman ultimately shifted her endorsement to Trump.

"This is unhelpful and unwarranted," Massie wrote on X in response to Trump's post. "@RepLaurelLee is a conservative thoughtful member of the judiciary committee. She endorsed DeSantis for President but then endorsed Trump when DeSantis got out of the race. More of my colleagues should call out these ridiculous bullying tactics."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, responded supporting Massie's post, simply saying "Co-sponsor." Roy also backed DeSantis over Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

While much of Trump's antipathy toward Lee could be traced to her initial support of DeSantis, Lee was also one of 101 Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion government funding bill.

Newsmax reached out to Lee's campaign office for comment.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., took issue with former President Donald Trump's post in which he encouraged a primary challenger to unseat Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., calling the comments "ridiculous bullying tactics."
thomas massie, laurel lee, donald trump, bullying, chip roy, florida, primary
210
2024-16-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved