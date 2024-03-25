Massie Calls Out Trump's 'Bullying' of Colleague Lee

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., took issue with former President Donald Trump's post in which he encouraged a primary challenger to unseat Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., calling the comments "ridiculous bullying tactics."

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida's 15th Congressional District? IF SO PLEASE STEP FORWARD!"

Lee was the only member of the Florida House delegation to prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the GOP presidential primary. Following DeSantis' departure early this year, the congresswoman ultimately shifted her endorsement to Trump.

"This is unhelpful and unwarranted," Massie wrote on X in response to Trump's post. "@RepLaurelLee is a conservative thoughtful member of the judiciary committee. She endorsed DeSantis for President but then endorsed Trump when DeSantis got out of the race. More of my colleagues should call out these ridiculous bullying tactics."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, responded supporting Massie's post, simply saying "Co-sponsor." Roy also backed DeSantis over Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

While much of Trump's antipathy toward Lee could be traced to her initial support of DeSantis, Lee was also one of 101 Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion government funding bill.

