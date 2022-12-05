GOP Rep. Massie Wants to Strengthen 3-Day Review Before House Votes

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is advocating for a House rules change requiring lawmakers to have a waiting period of at least three days after a bill is introduced before voting on it.

Even though Republicans, who will now control the House in the new Congress, voted on a series of proposed rules changes before the Thanksgiving recess, Massie's has not been voted on yet.

Under Massie's proposal, the House would have to take a minimum of three days to read legislation before it goes to the floor for a vote. An exception to the rule would only apply with the consent of two-thirds of the House, as opposed to a simple majority.

"Regardless of which party has been in the majority, speakers, acting through the majority comprised of their party, have always had enough sway to casually suspend the 3-day rule with only a simple majority," Massie wrote in a Twitter thread. "No good comes from this."

Another exception to the rule would be in the case of a true national emergency, where the rule could be waived through bipartisan agreement if the emergency required congressional action in under 72 hours.