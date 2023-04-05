Massie Bails on Trump, Endorses DeSantis

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., bailed on former President Donald Trump Wednesday, endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, though DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy.

"America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring," Massie said in a statement released by the pro-Desantis Never Back Down PAC. "That's why I'm endorsing Ron DeSantis for president."

"I've been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade," he continued. "During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government.

"Ron knows that putting America First means putting Americans first, not corporations; and he's never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech."

"If we make the right choices, America's best days are in front of us," he added. "Let's pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let's choose Ron DeSantis for president."

In May, Trump endorsed Massie in his reelection bid, calling the Kentucky Republican "a conservative warrior."

"An MIT graduate and a first-rate defender of the Constitution, Thomas fights hard to protect your liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the radical left," Trump said at the time.

Known for opposing legislation that would expand the size of the federal government, Massie has served in Congress since 2012 and was supported by the Tea Party.

The congressman and the former president have had a strained relationship in the past. Trump called Massie a "grandstander" in 2020 and said he should be ousted from the GOP after he tried to hold up a COVID-19 relief package. According to The Hill, Congress ultimately passed the bill, and it was signed into law.

Massie is the second House Republican to endorse DeSantis, following the endorsement of Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, last month. DeSantis has not yet launched a campaign for the White House.

The popular Florida governor has said that he will make a decision on whether to run after Florida's legislative session wraps up in May. He has visited key primary states, including Iowa, on a book tour in the meantime.