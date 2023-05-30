×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thomas massie | debt ceiling | deal | house | rules

Rep. Massie May Not Help Block Deal in Rules Committee

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Past comments from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., suggest the conservative may not help the House Republicans on the Rules Committee block Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt-ceiling compromise with President Joe Biden.

"Over the past 10 years, I've been an advocate of regular order and trying to make things work, try to make this place work right," Massie told Bloomberg months ago when asked if he might use his seat on the House Rules Committee to stop a Biden clean raise of the debt ceiling, as Punchbowl News wrote in analysis Tuesday morning.

"And I would be reluctant to try to use the Rules Committee to achieve a legislative outcome, particularly if it doesn't represent a large majority of our caucus.

"So I don't ever intend to use my position on there to hold somebody hostage or hold legislation hostage."

Massie's remarks come after tweets suggesting the McCarthy-negotiated deal might not cut spending now, but it puts controls in for the House GOP to control spending down the road.

After a string of in-depth legislative insight, Massie was asked to explain his position to a layman.

"We'll be taking out a second mortgage this week to pay off the credit cards, but it's not until September that we're actually buying the bass boat, the tanning bed, and a big screen TV," Massie tweeted Monday.

His conclusion to his thread before that tweet said leveraging the debt limit to control spending is the last way of myriad missteps.

"Conditioning an increase in the debt limit upon opaquely negotiated concessions from the president is one way to get things done," Massie tweeted. "But we can and should control spending more transparently and precisely using powerful congressional tools such as the upcoming appropriations bills."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has been aligned with McCarthy and supported the debt-limit compromise, shared Massie's insight, too, suggesting Massie is on board with House GOP leadership more than the fiscal conservatives seeking to sink the debt deal.

Greene argued it is better to fight another day.

"Good thread from my friend Thomas Massie," Greene tweeted. "Upcoming appropriation bills is where we can make real changes in what Congress funds and does not fund."

The House Rules Committee has nine GOP members and just three Democrats. Among the most conservative members are Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who have already publicly come out against the deal.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Past comments from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., suggest the conservative may not help the House Republicans on the Rules Committee block Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt-ceiling compromise with President Joe Biden.
thomas massie, debt ceiling, deal, house, rules
404
2023-24-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 11:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved