GOP Rep. Massie to Oppose Fine on Dem Rep. Schiff

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said on Wednesday that he will oppose a resolution to fine California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff over his conduct during the investigation into Russian election interference.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., introduced the resolution to censure Schiff and fine him $16 million for allegedly having "exploited his positions on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to encourage and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes."

It also accuses him of having "used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars."

Massie wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that "Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it). In fact, I'm still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask."

He added, "The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can't violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments."

Massie made the announcement on the same day that the House is set to vote on how to proceed with the issue. Democrats are likely to try tabling the motion, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters that Republicans are "split" on the matter.