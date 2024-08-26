Trump Would-be Sniper's Family Hires Top Law Firm

The parents of Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, have retained a high-powered Pittsburgh law firm, the Daily Mail reports.

Matthew and Mary Crooks have hired the firm of Quinn Logue, which according to its website, focuses on personal injury, malpractice, and employment litigation, although they also reportedly do criminal defense.

The move comes as authorities continue to seek answers as to how much the Crooks knew about the shooting beforehand.

A family member told the Daily Mail, "The FBI still very much has questions about how much they knew and how he [Thomas] slipped through the net."

Matthew Crooks legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle Thomas used, and legally transferred it to his son.

At least one lawmaker is questioning claims by the FBI and Secret Service that Crooks acted alone. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told the New York Post last week, "We've heard both the Secret Service and the FBI kind of phrase it in different ways — that everything they've seen he acted alone and that they have yet to find any co-conspirator." He said. "I find that hard to believe, and I want to see, where's the proof? ... How did he learn to build those IEDs? How did he learn to install remote detonators? How did he conduct those searches and not get popped? I still have a lot of questions."

Waltz is among the 13 members of Congress who are part of a bipartisan task force investigating the July 13 assassination attempt.

Today, several members of that task force visited the site of the attempted shooting in Butler to get a better understanding of the rally site and surrounding area.