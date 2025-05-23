Senate GOP Aims to Curb House Rollback of IRA Tax Credits

Senate Republicans are already planning to make some changes to the reconciliation bill the House GOP passed, and Inflation Reduction Act tax credits look to be their first target.

The bill passed in the House restricted the ability for clean energy sources like wind and soar to claim energy tax credits passed during the Biden administration, Politico reported.

Five Senate Republicans spoke anonymously to Politico saying they are considering making changes to the House's cuts.

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, John Curtis of Utah, and Jerry Moran of Kansas, said they plan to take a second look at the House bill, but declined to tell Politico what changes they would make.

Moran said while he supports phasing out credits for wind and solar, he told Politico he wants to make sure the changes don't go too far. GOP Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, initially rejected an earlier draft of the budget bill that made deep cuts to IRA tax credits, Politico said.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said he believes his Republican counterparts support technology-clean electricity credits and expects changes made to the House version.

"They got greedy, some of the sponsors [in the House], and now some of the Republican senators are saying, 'We can't go along with that,'" Wyden told Politico.

Several House Republicans were vocal supporters of clean energy credits, yet voted to support the "big, beautiful bill" anyway.

"As the bill moves to the Senate, I hope further changes will be made to protect the tax credits that are already creating jobs and providing energy for Virginia families," Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., told Politico, noting she supported the bill because it achieved other Republican priorities.