Sen. Tillis Tests Positive for COVID-19

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 12:45 PM EDT

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't host a Halloween dog parade as planned.

"Unfortunately I have COVID and won't be able to kick off today's Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade," Tillis wrote in a post on X. "But believe me, it will all work out. I know the perfect person for the job…"

He included a picture of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, holding a soccer ball with a referee whistle around his neck.

Tillis' office confirmed to The Hill that he intends to return to Washington, D.C., next week.

The most recent COVID-19 data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there was a slight drop in positive tests and a spike in deaths from the viral disease during the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21. The test positivity rate fell by 0.7% to 8.7%, while the death rate jumped by 12.5% to 2.7% from the previous week.

Despite recommendations by the Biden administration and public health officials to get updated COVID-19 vaccines before the winter months, just 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot, with one expert calling the vaccination rates "abysmal."

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

