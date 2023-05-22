Report: Penn Club Hiding Trump's Portrait Behind Sofa

The Penn Club, the exclusive New York City club for those connected to the University of Pennsylvania, discreetly hung a portrait of former President Donald Trump behind a sofa, according to Page Six.

"There remains a controversial picture of Donald Trump in the boardroom of The Penn Club," a source told the outlet of the 44th Street home that houses the 122-year-old club. "They have tried to 'hide it' by putting it low on the wall, basically behind a piece of furniture."

"Trump was a major funder of the [current clubhouse, which opened in 1989]," the source added. "In fact, legend goes he negotiated the purchase of the building ... and he gave a big donation, too."

Trump transferred to the Wharton School at Penn after initially enrolling at Fordham in 1964. He graduated from the prestigious business school with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Page Six recently reported that the Union League Club, a Republican stronghold, is similarly divided about whether to commission and display a portrait of Trump, the 45th president.

The club has a longstanding tradition of commissioning oil portraits of Republican presidents and is internally clashing, three years after Trump left office, over whether to honor the former president, who is a native New Yorker.

"Across the entry hall, in a long event room, hang portraits of United States presidents," a source told Page Six. "They include … every Republican president, except one. While Richard Nixon is at least consigned to a shadowy corner, Trump is conspicuously missing."

"There's a group that's agitating for a portrait," another source told Page Six. "There are members who think Trump did a lot of good things, even if his personality leaves a lot to be desired."

"Some members think he's hurting the party," the source added. "Some won't let him go."

The Union League Club has counted 15 presidents as members, with a history dating to 1863.

The Penn Club but could not be immediately reached for comment.