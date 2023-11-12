D.C. CVS Hiding Toilet Paper Amid Theft Wave

Massive, crime, theft, and shrink issues have forced a Washington, D.C., CVS pharmacy to replace shelves of toilet paper with framed photos of the items for the shoppers to individually request before heading to the checkout line.

Photos of the framed store-shelf items were shared on Instagram by the Washingtonian Problems account and are being ridiculed as the reality of living under the Democrat leadership of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Red state residents do not have those Democrat-world "problems," one poster noted.

"We don't have these problems in Florida," Harlan Hill wrote in the photo replies. "Sincerely, a former D.C. resident."

The framed photos of the toilet paper were reportedly needed to protect the item from being stolen by Bowser's H street homeless who would come into the store and just take the item without paying, according to WTOP News.

It is not just the homeless who are lawless under the massive inflation and crime issues throughout the U.S. under President Joe Biden. D.C. robberies are up 68% in 2023, according to crime data.

Bowser, who had Defund the Police painted on Washington, D.C., in the renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, has been forced to increase funding in the 2023 budget for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro PD already has reported more than 3,000 robberies in 2023, up from 1,791 at the same time last year, the New York Post reported.

Other Democrat-controlled cities are reporting the same problems with crime in their once-BLM riot-ravaged locales. New York City has reported a 64% increase in retail left in the past four years, and Los Angeles has seen a 61% surge in the same time, according to Council on Criminal Justice data reported by the Post.

The companies are taking the brunt of the financial pain. A U.S. retail trade group reported chains have lost $112 billion in organized theft mobs in New York, San Francisco, L.A., and Houston last year, and that was up from $93.9 billion in 2021, according to the Post, citing the National Retail Federation.