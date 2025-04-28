Trump Teases The Atlantic About '28 Run

President Donald Trump did not shy away from teasing The Atlantic about a reelection run in 2028.

When asked by the publication if he'd tasked his Justice Department with routing a pathway back to the White House next general election cycle, Trump replied he hadn't, "but then seemed to leave open the possibility," the publication noted. "Was this the rare democratic norm he was unwilling to shatter?"

"That would be a big shattering, wouldn't it?" Trump said, laughing to himself. "Well, maybe I'm just trying to shatter."

When reflecting on his supporters' cheers for a 2028 run, the president added, "It's not something that I'm looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do."

The Atlantic then commented in its article, which spans the length of a small novel, that while a 2028 run isn't something the president is looking to do, it appears it's not a "hard thing to profit from: The Trump Organization is now selling 'Trump 2028' hats."

On Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, "It's just a hat. It's not something he's thinking of, though I hear hats are flying off the shelves."