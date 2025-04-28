WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thecatlantic | donald trump | 2028 | hat | white house | run

Trump Teases The Atlantic About '28 Run

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 04:59 PM EDT

President Donald Trump did not shy away from teasing The Atlantic about a reelection run in 2028.

When asked by the publication if he'd tasked his Justice Department with routing a pathway back to the White House next general election cycle, Trump replied he hadn't, "but then seemed to leave open the possibility," the publication noted. "Was this the rare democratic norm he was unwilling to shatter?"

"That would be a big shattering, wouldn't it?" Trump said, laughing to himself. "Well, maybe I'm just trying to shatter."

When reflecting on his supporters' cheers for a 2028 run, the president added, "It's not something that I'm looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do."

The Atlantic then commented in its article, which spans the length of a small novel, that while a 2028 run isn't something the president is looking to do, it appears it's not a "hard thing to profit from: The Trump Organization is now selling 'Trump 2028' hats."

On Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, "It's just a hat. It's not something he's thinking of, though I hear hats are flying off the shelves."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump did not shy away from teasing The Atlantic on a reelection run in 2028.
thecatlantic, donald trump, 2028, hat, white house, run
197
2025-59-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved