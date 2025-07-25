'The View' Goes on Hiatus After White House Calls for It to Be Canceled

Joy Behar revealed that "The View" will be going on hiatus a day after the White House suggested the show be "pulled off air" because its ratings "hit an all-time low," according to the Independent.

"This seems like a major win for humanity and common sense," Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X in response to the news.

Behar accidentally let slip that "The View" was approaching its summer break during Thursday's broadcast of the daytime talk show.

"Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this," the 82-year-old comedian said before looking off-camera and asking executive producer Brian Teta: "I'm allowed to say that, right?"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin replied that it was "too late now," as Teta noted that it "doesn't really matter."

The announcement came amid criticism from the White House, which responded to remarks Behar made that President Donald Trump was attacking former President Obama because he is "jealous" of him, according to The Hill.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," a White House spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday to the media.

"It's no surprise that 'The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year," the spokesperson added. "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air."

"The View's" upcoming break after Friday's episode appears to be part of its long-standing schedule and not an unexpected development. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that the show is entering its usual summer hiatus, the Independent reported.

Following its brief pause around the July 4th holiday, after which it resumed earlier this month, the show typically continues airing for a few more weeks before concluding the season in late July or early August. It then returns in September, in line with common broadcast TV practices.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg confirmed this during Thursday's broadcast, clarifying, "OK ... so this what's going on. We will see you all for another new show, and we'll be back for our new season in September."