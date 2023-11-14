'The View' Host Throws Gov. Support for Del. Moore Capito

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's backers in his gubernatorial primary are seizing on support from the ABC's "The View" for his opponent, West Virginia Del. Moore Capito.

The remarks from now-anti-Trump pundit Alyssa Farah were noted by Republican strategist Andrew Surabian on Tuesday.

"The View whines about Joe Manchin's retirement possibly costing Dems the Senate and then Fake Conservative Alyssa Farah praises RINO #WVGov candidate Moore Capito as her 'friend,'" Surabian posted on X.

Farah expressed confidence that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is gaining momentum in his candidacy to flip West Virginia's Senate seat next year, while saying the same for Morrisey's opponent Capito, who is the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the state's other senator.

"No one should be surprised that the View’s resident fake conservative RINO is supporting the fake conservative RINO in the West Virginia Governors race," Surabian, who is backing Morrisey, told Newsmax on Tuesday when reached for comment.