'The Rock' Praises Rogan's Vow to Show Opposing COVID-19 Opinions

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came out to support podcaster Joe Rogan's vow to present a range of medical opinions whenever the podcaster puts up an episode regarding COVID-19.

"Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you," The Rock said, commenting on Rogan's Instagram post.

In his post, Rogan said he wanted to address concerns people might have heard about him that were misinterpreted. Specifically, Rogan wanted to address the controversy surrounding two guests he had on previously. They were Dr. Peter McCullough, who is the most published researcher in his field, and Dr. Robert Malone, who is credited as the inventor of mRNA vaccines.

Rogan, who himself claims to offer no medical opinion, said he wanted to address speculation he was putting out misinformation.

"The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation, just a short while ago, are now accepted as fact," Rogan said. "Like for instance, eight months ago, if you said, 'if you get vaccinated, you can still catch COVID and you can still spread COVID,' you would be removed from social media.

"They would ban you from certain platforms. Now that's accepted as fact."

About his guests that sparked the controversy, Rogan said he does not "know if they're right. I don't know because I'm not a doctor; I'm not a scientist. I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.

"Do I get things wrong? Absolutely ... but when I do, I try to correct them."

Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek said Sunday, according to Breitbart, the company would try providing "balance and access to widely accepted information," via a content advisory notice for COVID-19 information.

Rogan said he has had past guests who hold dissenting views from McCullough and Malone, such as CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Michael Osterholm, who was on President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.