After Trump Praise, 'Return' Soars on Bestseller Lists

Dick Morris' new book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," continues to soar on the bestselling lists after former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Last week Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and made a post about the book.

"'The Return' is a fantastic political analysis of what very well may be taking place in the not too distant future," Trump wrote, seemingly confirming Morris' contention that the former president is, indeed, running again.

Trump continued: "Dick Morris is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, who is also a true political pro. Great book, get it now!!"

The social media push appeared to propel book sales.

"The Return" began the week as high as No. 4 on Amazon's overall bestsellers list. It tops the No. 1 spot on Amazon's lists in several key categories, including Elections, Political Parties and Political Advocacy. It also was No. 8 on the Publishers' Weekly list of bestsellers.

"My book, ‘The Return,' is really nothing more than a roadmap for how Trump and his supporters can survive the adversity which is going to be thrown at us," Morris told Newsmax.

"It's sad to see my predictions come true about what depths the Democrats will sink to, but it's heartening to see it come true about how Trump will survive and prosper despite that."

Morris, who was a consultant to Trump in his 2016 and 2020 races, hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

His latest book predicts that Trump not only will run for president in 2024, but also that he'll overcome big odds to win again.

In "The Return," Morris said Trump would face legal troubles because the Biden administration is so fearful of the 45th president returning to the White House.

Morris, author of 13 New York Times bestsellers, also stressed the need of the GOP to expand the size of the electorate and added that Hispanics will be the key to Trump's and Republicans' success in 2024.

Morris wrote "Armageddon: How Trump Can Beat Hillary" in 2016, before Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton that November.

"It's going to happen again in 2024 and that's why Big Media, Big Tech, and the deep state have formed an alliance to stop Trump," Morris told Newsmax. "But Trump will prevail. My book in 2016 turned out right, and so will 'The Return.'"

