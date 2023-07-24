Report: Fox Halts Satanic Temple Donation Matches

If Fox News employees wish to donate to The Satanic Temple through a charitable company app, the company reportedly no longer will match the donation.

The Blaze reported Monday that The Satanic Temple had been removed as an option in which the company would match 100% of a donation up to $1,000 from Fox News employees, although other far-left wing groups such as Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, and the Southern Poverty Law Center remain as options.

The Blaze, citing sources inside Fox, reported the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, a charity in which Fox reportedly said would not match donations because it "doesn't meet program guidelines," was given an invitation to join the matching program.

Talk show host Glenn Beck, founder and CEO of Blaze Media, said Monday on BlazeTV that because the charity of the late Billy Graham was invited to join means that charities are not automatically loaded into the matching program.

"We can't confirm the little mystery, because [Fox] never got back to us," Beck said.

Newsmax reached out to Fox News and Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, for comment.

"This is incredible how far [Fox News] has fallen," said Beck, who worked for Fox News from 2008 to 2011.