Health Experts Call for Regulation of Hemp, THC-Based Products

Health experts are warning about the dangers of hemp consumption by children, calling for regulatory legislation of hemp known as delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC.

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin received a letter calling for passing laws to restrict hemp products with high levels of THC to help keep vulnerable kids from ingesting dangerous levels.

"They are especially important to ensure the well-being of children, many of whom have been poisoned after accessing and ingesting unregulated delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, and other synthetic marijuana-like products," Virginia health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, wrote to Youngkin, according to WTOP News. "As healthcare workers, our members have been alarmed by the recent surge of cases involving children who consumed these products.

"In the past few years, the sale of illicit, intoxicating THC-infused products has spread throughout the Commonwealth. These products are sold in gas stations, tobacco shops, and convenience stores in every corner of the state. None are subject to regulatory oversight and many contain illegal amounts of THC and other intoxicating, synthetic THC derivatives.

"They are not tested for potency or purity, nor have they been subject to sufficient research and study. Equally concerning, they often bear misleading and inaccurate labels, many of which recklessly target children.

"News organizations have reported multiple incidents in which children ingested these dangerous products and required emergency medical treatment."

Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and Virginia each have legislation working to regulate and close loop holes on hemp-based product sales.

"We have sort of a wild west situation," Kentucky Hemp Association President Katie Moyer told the Kentucky Lantern. "It's a gray area. Delta-8 is being sold around the state, and it's being sold in gas stations, health food stores.

"But it's coming from who knows where. We're not surely getting it from Kentucky producers who are growing it here, who we can go visit their store, their facility."