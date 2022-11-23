WH Gives Dem Supporters Holiday Talking Points for Handling Conservatives

The White House approached the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday, by releasing a series of public talking points for left-leaning Americans to share when speaking to their more conservative relatives at the dinner table.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared the talking points on social media, with each directive designed either to promote the track record of President Joe Biden or refute narratives that might come from Republican-leaning relatives.

The talking points are a cheat sheet for families that have politically charged discussions at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

In his same Twitter post, Klain wrote, "One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when 'that Uncle' comes 'at you' about @POTUS."

The talking-points memo touting the Biden agenda includes the following discussion topics:

"Tackling inflation and lowering costs"

"Took on Big Pharma — and won — lowering prescription drug and health care costs"

"Worked with Republicans to rebuild America's infrastructure"

"Worked with Republicans to make more in America, by passing the CHIPS and Science Act"

"Brought together Republicans and Democrats to pass the first meaningful gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years"

"Despite global challenges, we're making progress"

"Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are extreme"

According to Breitbart News, the White House talking-points memo falsely claims that Republicans want to "put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block" and "raise costs" on Americans by repealing Biden's climate-focused spending agenda.