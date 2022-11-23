×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thanksgiving | white house | dems | gop | turkey

WH Gives Dem Supporters Holiday Talking Points for Handling Conservatives

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 23 November 2022 03:43 PM EST

The White House approached the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday, by releasing a series of public talking points for left-leaning Americans to share when speaking to their more conservative relatives at the dinner table.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared the talking points on social media, with each directive designed either to promote the track record of President Joe Biden or refute narratives that might come from Republican-leaning relatives.

The talking points are a cheat sheet for families that have politically charged discussions at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

In his same Twitter post, Klain wrote, "One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when 'that Uncle' comes 'at you' about @POTUS."

The talking-points memo touting the Biden agenda includes the following discussion topics:

  • "Tackling inflation and lowering costs"
  • "Took on Big Pharma — and won — lowering prescription drug and health care costs"
  • "Worked with Republicans to rebuild America's infrastructure"
  • "Worked with Republicans to make more in America, by passing the CHIPS and Science Act"
  • "Brought together Republicans and Democrats to pass the first meaningful gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years"
  • "Despite global challenges, we're making progress"
  • "Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are extreme"

According to Breitbart News, the White House talking-points memo falsely claims that Republicans want to "put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block" and "raise costs" on Americans by repealing Biden's climate-focused spending agenda.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House approached the Thanksgiving holiday in an unusual manner Wednesday, releasing a series of public talking points for left-leaning Americans to share when speaking to their more conservative relatives at the dinner table.
thanksgiving, white house, dems, gop, turkey
230
2022-43-23
Wednesday, 23 November 2022 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved