Husband of Teacher Killed in Uvalde Mass Shooting Reportedly Dies of Heart Attack

Joe Garcia, the husband of one of the school teachers killed in Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has reportedly died of a heart attack.

Garcia's wife, Irma Garcia, 46, was allegedly murdered by Salvador Ramos, who opened fire on a single classroom at Robb Elementary School, which led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

Just two days later, the grief-stricken Joe Garcia passed away.

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart, and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear," said Debra Austin, Irma's cousin.

Family nephew John Martinez tweeted that Joe Garcia had died of "grief."

"Please pray for our family. God have mercy on us," said Martinez.

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years and had four children. At this time, the ages of the children are not known.

According to reports, survivors from the shooting shared stories of how Irma and fellow teacher Eva Mireles, 44, died from shielding the Robb students from the gunman's bullets.

"[Irma] passed away with children in her arms trying to protect them," John Martinez wrote on Twitter. "Those weren't just her students, they were her kids as well."

On Wednesday, Adalynn Ruiz, Mireles' daughter, revealed how her mother "jumped in front students" when apparently confronted by Ramos.

Ruiz wrote: "I don't know how to do this life without you, but I will take care of dad. I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives."

Irma Garcia, who previously had been named "Teacher of the Year" at Robb, was also among the 19 San Antonio-area educators named as 2019 finalists for Trinity University's prize for excellence in teaching.

A GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of Joe and Irma Garcia.

Also, here's the link to Eva Mireles' GoFundMe page.

According to the Daily Mail, Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which he had legally purchased just days before Tuesday's attack, and shortly after his 18th birthday.

During Tuesday's shooting, a border patrol agent reportedly rushed into the school and found Ramos barricaded, according to a sourced report from The Associated Press.

The agent then fatally shot Ramos before exiting the school, citing the AP report.