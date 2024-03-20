×
Tags: texas | supreme court | sb4 | mexico | border

Gov. Abbott: Texas Will Continue to Fight Illegal Migration

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 06:01 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday proclaimed that Texas will continue its efforts to stop illegal immigration into the United States.

"While the fight continues in court to uphold SB4, Texas continues to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal trespass," Abbott tweeted Wednesday. "More than 41,000 criminal arrests have been made. We continue to build" a "border wall, use [the National Guard] to erect razor wire to repel migrants, and keep buoy barriers in" the "river."

Abbott's statement follows the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to kick down a case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that allows Texas to arrest and deport illegal migrants. A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday but did not issue a ruling, according to the Washington Examiner.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
