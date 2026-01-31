Trump Backs Wambsganss in Texas State Senate Race

President Donald Trump called for a get-out-the-vote push for Texas Republican state Senate candidate Leigh Wambsganss ahead of Saturday's election.

"Today is the day!" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "To all Voters in Texas' 9th State Senate District: GET OUT AND VOTE for a phenomenal Candidate, Leigh Wambsganss.

"She is a highly successful Entrepreneur, and an incredible supporter of our Movement to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

While Texas is the largest red state, there remains competition from Democrats, unlike the dominance of the left in many of the largest states.

"My very good friend, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, needs a strong conservative Republican in SD-9 to KEEP TEXAS RED!" Trump's post continued. "The Radical Left Democrats are spending a fortune to beat a true MAGA Warrior, Leigh Wambsganss.

"You can win this Election for Leigh, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement. POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR LEIGH WAMBSGANSS! Find your closest Polling Location here.

"Leigh will NEVER let Texas, or the USA, down! President DJT leighfortexas.com."