Tags: texas | shooting | fatal | austin

Shooting at Texas Shopping Center Kills at Least 2

Thursday, 31 August 2023 10:27 PM EDT

Two people were killed and another person was critically wounded Thursday in a shooting at a business in Austin, Texas, officials said.

The injured person sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One of the two persons killed on the scence is the suspected shooter, interim police chief Robin Henderson confirmed during a Thursday evening presser.

"There are indications that it happened in and around the Arboretum area," Henderson said.

The Arboretum Shopping Center is an outdoor mall in Austin, Texas.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
