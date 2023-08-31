Shooting at Texas Shopping Center Kills at Least 2

Two people were killed and another person was critically wounded Thursday in a shooting at a business in Austin, Texas, officials said.

The injured person sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One of the two persons killed on the scence is the suspected shooter, interim police chief Robin Henderson confirmed during a Thursday evening presser.

"There are indications that it happened in and around the Arboretum area," Henderson said.

The Arboretum Shopping Center is an outdoor mall in Austin, Texas.