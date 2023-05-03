×
Tags: texas | senate | colin allred | ted cruz | election

Texas Dem Rep. Colin Allred Challenging Ted Cruz in 2024

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 11:31 AM EDT

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, announced on Wednesday that he's launching a campaign for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"When Texans were freezing in the dark, [Cruz] jetted off to Cancun to do anything to get on Fox News, but can't be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open," Allred said in a video announcing his campaign, referencing Cruz having flown to Cancun, Mexico, while Texas faced a severe energy crisis during the winter of 2021.

"The struggles of regular Texans just don't interest him," Allred said.

Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights attorney, is currently serving his third term in Congress, having beaten former Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, for his seat in 2018.

"We deserve a senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself," Allred continued in the video. "You know that. He wants to divide us, to get people to fear their neighbors and turn on their teachers. He'd ban books, outlaw all abortions, and cut Social Security and Medicare. That's not my Texas."

A spokesperson for Cruz told CNN: "Democrats have once again turned to a far-left radical to run for Senate. Not only does Colin Allred vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, but his voting record is completely out-of-touch with Texas."

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 11:31 AM
