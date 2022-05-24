Texas Gov. Abbott: 14 Students, One Teacher Killed in Mass Shooting at Uvalde Elementary School

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said at Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students. As the shooting unfolded, the gunshots led all schools in the district to go into lockdown.

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

In the shooting's grim aftermath, Abbott issued this statement:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

Newsmax contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.