Tags: Texas School Shooting | The Latest

Biden Says Second Amendment 'Not Absolute'

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 05:32 PM

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.

When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”

Biden was speaking at the White House before signing an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

He that he would visit Texas with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”

“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” he said. “And we must ask, when it god’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”

Newsfront
Texas School Shooting, The Latest
