Tags: texas | school shooting | arlington

2 Shot, 2 Others Injured in Texas High School Shooting

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:57 PM

Four people were injured — two of them shot — at a Dallas-area high school, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, opened fire inside Timberview High School in Arlington after a fight broke out in the school, police said at a news conference.

Police said Simpkins might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

