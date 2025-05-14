Woman Charged With Aiding Son's School Attack Plan

A woman in San Antonio has been charged with helping her son prepare a plan to launch an attack at his middle school.

Television station KSAT reported that police arrested 33-year-old Ashley Pardo on a charge of aiding in the commission of terrorism. She is accused of buying ammunition, firearm magazines, and tactical clothing for her son.

San Antonio police said Pardo knew her son intended to commit "acts of mass violence" at the Texas middle school he attended.

The student showed up at school on Monday wearing military-style clothing and a mask, but then left the building, KSAT reported. He was arrested later off school property.

Court records point to a troubling history, including a relative reporting the situation on Sunday to police after discovering the boy to be in possession of a rifle, ammunition, and an improvised explosive device.

In January, the boy was discovered at the school with alarming drawings he had made that included the name of the school and images of a gun and a map of the school grounds labeled "suicide route."

According to court documents, Pardo's son was expelled from the school in April after it was discovered he was researching a shooting on a school computer. He was allowed to return to school on May 8.

A court affidavit stated that Pardo "expressed to the school her support of (her son's) violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior," according to KSAT.