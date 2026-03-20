Poll Shows Trump Could Swing Texas GOP Runoff

A new survey suggests President Donald Trump's endorsement could reshape Texas' Republican Senate runoff.

Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a narrow lead over Sen. John Cornyn among potential GOP runoff voters as both men prepare for the May 26 contest.

A Change Research poll dated March 19 found Paxton ahead of Cornyn 42%-39% among Texas Republican voters surveyed about the runoff.

The survey reports 807 respondents in its summary and 811 in its methodology, all of whom are eligible voters for the May Republican primary runoff, with a 3.5% margin of error.

The poll also indicates Trump's backing could significantly shift the race.

If Trump endorsed Cornyn, the senator would move ahead 44%-41%. If Trump endorsed Paxton, the attorney general's lead would expand to 50%-40%.

Cornyn and Paxton advanced to the runoff after neither candidate secured more than 50% of the vote in the March 3 Republican primary.

Both candidates have emphasized their support for Trump and his administration's priorities, turning the contest into a test of which version of pro-Trump politics Republican voters prefer.

Cornyn signaled openness to changes in Senate procedure that could ease passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, while Paxton said he would consider leaving the race if the chamber eliminated the regular filibuster to move the bill.

Republicans have often viewed Cornyn as the stronger general election candidate, while Paxton has sought to leverage his appeal among Trump-aligned voters.

Democratic candidate James Talarico will face the Republican nominee in November.

Trump has publicly signaled he intends to weigh in.

Earlier this month, the president said he would make an endorsement in the contest and suggested that the candidate he does not support should exit the race.

Both Cornyn and Paxton remained on the ballot after the withdrawal deadline, setting up a prolonged runoff campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.