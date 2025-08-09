Texas Republicans Block Pay From Democrats Who Fled the State

Texas Republicans have come up with a new way to add heat to Democrats who fled the state to block a redistricting plan.

Local Fox14 in Austin reported that Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows sent a communication to House reps that payroll direct deposits are suspended until a quorum is reached.

The Democrats who fled the state did so specifically to prevent a quorum from being reached in order to block majority Republicans from being able to advance their plan to set up new congressional district boundaries in the state.

The redistricting effort could set up the potential for as many as five congressional seats in the state flipping from Democrats to Republicans. It would be a big boost to the current razor thin majority that Republicans hold in the House in Washington.

Republican leaders in Texas have already secured the assistance of the FBI to assist in the return of the absent lawmakers. There’s also a move in the state to fire house legislators who refuse to show up for work.