Texas Ends Tax on Menstrual and Baby Items

Texas has joined the ranks of states eliminating the so-called "pink tax" on feminine hygiene and baby products, underscoring a growing trend toward dismantling what women's rights advocates deem discriminatory taxation.

Texas has now become the 24th state, alongside the District of Columbia, to enact legislation prohibiting the taxation of period products. Additionally, the Lone Star State joins a group of 17 others that have instituted bans on diaper taxation, which complements the five states already exempt from sales tax altogether, reported USA Today.

Holly McDaniel, the executive director of the Austin Texas Diaper Bank, said, "Families who are struggling to afford diapers and other necessities each month will see relief every time they go to the store. This law is a major step toward a healthier Texas."

"Every woman knows that these products are not optional," state GOP Sen. Joan Huffman stated in a press release issued last year. "They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt," according to The Hill.

Formerly designated as "luxury goods" subject to a 6.25% sales tax rate in Texas, menstrual pads and baby diapers have now been reclassified as essential items, joining a category that encompasses over-the-counter medications and various medical products.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott enacted the legislation in June. The bill, which garnered support with a 29-2 vote in the state Senate and a 129-14 vote in the House, abolishes sales tax on menstrual and baby products. Approximately 20 states still have standard taxation rates on similar products.

Advocates argue that the expense incurred for feminine hygiene products inherently discriminates, as these items are a mandatory purchase for females. Levying taxes on these essential goods exacerbates this gender-based disparity, they say.

Pharmacy giant CVS, in a move announced last year, committed to mitigating the financial impact of the "period tax." As part of this initiative, CVS pledged to lower the price of its store-brand menstrual products by 25%, a measure aimed at promoting increased affordability and equitable access to these items.

"Purchases of period products should have been tax-exempt from the start, just like prescription drugs," Laura Strausfeld, director of the nonprofit Period Law, told The Hill.

"Due to lack of adequate representation in state legislatures when sales tax bills were passed, and the stigma around talking about menstruation, state governments have heedlessly bilked women out of billions of dollars on purchases of these medical necessities," she said.