×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | oil | joebiden | climatechange | agenda

Biden Admin Quietly Approves Large Texas Gulf Oil Export Terminal

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Wednesday, 23 November 2022 09:23 PM EST

Federal regulators approved this week a new oil export terminal. But the terminal sparked objections by local activists, who argued the move contradicts the Biden administration's stated climate goals.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Biden administration's approval of plans by the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration to build the country's largest oil export terminal off the Gulf Coast of Texas would add "2 million barrels per day to the U.S. oil export capacity."

But the approval, which was filed in the federal registry on Monday, a day after the United Nations' annual climate conference ended, was made without any public announcement.

Nonetheless, Earthworks, an environmental nonprofit, spotted the filing and publicized its approval on Tuesday.

"President [Joe] Biden," the group's senior policy advocate, Kelsey Crane, said in a statement, "cannot lead on combating climate change, protecting public health or advocating for environmental justice while simultaneously allowing fossil fuel companies to lock in decades of fossil fuel extraction."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal regulators approved this week a new oil export terminal. But the terminal sparked objections by local activists, who argued the move contradicts the Biden administration's stated climate goals.
texas, oil, joebiden, climatechange, agenda
160
2022-23-23
Wednesday, 23 November 2022 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved