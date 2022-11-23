Biden Admin Quietly Approves Large Texas Gulf Oil Export Terminal

Federal regulators approved this week a new oil export terminal. But the terminal sparked objections by local activists, who argued the move contradicts the Biden administration's stated climate goals.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Biden administration's approval of plans by the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration to build the country's largest oil export terminal off the Gulf Coast of Texas would add "2 million barrels per day to the U.S. oil export capacity."

But the approval, which was filed in the federal registry on Monday, a day after the United Nations' annual climate conference ended, was made without any public announcement.

Nonetheless, Earthworks, an environmental nonprofit, spotted the filing and publicized its approval on Tuesday.

"President [Joe] Biden," the group's senior policy advocate, Kelsey Crane, said in a statement, "cannot lead on combating climate change, protecting public health or advocating for environmental justice while simultaneously allowing fossil fuel companies to lock in decades of fossil fuel extraction."