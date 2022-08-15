×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | new york city | migrants | gov. abbott | busing | migrants | gov. paterson

Democrat Ex-NY Gov. Paterson Calls Abbott's Migrant Busing Strategy 'Brilliant'

Democrat Ex-NY Gov. Paterson Calls Abbott's Migrant Busing Strategy 'Brilliant'
Former New York Gov. David Paterson attends the Heineken And James Murphy Help Great Cities Become Greater With "Open Your City" Campaign And A Movement To Bring #SubwaySymphony To Life on June 23, 2015 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Heineken USA)

By    |   Monday, 15 August 2022 12:23 PM EDT

As the public war of words between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues, 31 young adult migrants exited a bus around 7 a.m. Sunday at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to the New York Post.

Although former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, called Abbott's strategy "brilliant," New York City Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro said the latest "bus full of asylum seekers coming from Texas" was part of a disgraceful "political ploy."

"We have serious issues about the way Gov. Abbott is treating asylum-seekers, especially because this is supposed to be a voluntary bus ride, and it appears that it’s not," Castro told reporters Sunday.

The commissioner was referencing reports about migrants who asked to get off the bus in Tennessee but were forced to ride all the way to New York City, as well as reports of sick and hungry migrants.

"We’re calling into question what Gov. Abbott is doing," Castro said. "This is a political ploy.

"We’ll talk to individuals, we’ll find out more," he continued. "In previous buses, people were sick, hungry, they had been through a lot. … There have been a lot of issues on the way here. As you may have heard, one individual, or many individuals, wanted to get off earlier, but the bus [driver] was refusing to."

The Post reports that city officials have been struggling to provide shelter for the homeless influx of migrants, which is required by law.

Paterson told WABC 770’s “Cats Roundtable” that Abbott’s political strategy is impressive.

"The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has come up with … one of the most brilliant political strategies I’ve heard in a long time," Paterson said during a broadcast that aired Sunday. "I'm a Democrat. And there are a lot of things I don't like about what he is doing. However, sometimes you have to tip your cap to your opponent."

"It has really paid dividends to him politically," Paterson said of the Lone Star State governor. "In addition, it has put New York’s Mayor Eric Adams in the position where he can’t say he won’t accept the immigrants."

A representative from City Hall told the Post that the migrants who arrived on Sunday originally were from Colombia and Venezuela. The city partnered with volunteers to provide them with food, water and clothing, as well as medical care and legal assistance, according to the city representative.

Volunteers eventually will help many of the migrants get to their final destinations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Chicago, and New Jersey.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As the public war of words between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues, 31 young adult migrants got off the bus around 7 a.m. Sunday at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to the New York Post.
texas, new york city, migrants, gov. abbott, busing, migrants, gov. paterson
428
2022-23-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved