Texas Guardsman's Body Found: Rep. Gonzales

The body of a Texas Army National Guard soldier who tried to save two migrants from drowning has been found, KENS 5 reported Monday.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, confirmed that the body of Spc. Bishop E. Evans had been found.

Evans, 22, went missing on Friday while attempting to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande River.

While speaking in Eagle Pass on border issues, Gonzales spoke about Evans and expressed concern for his family and others living in the border region. KENS 5 reported.

"It's about those that serve here. It's about those at work here. It's about Bishop Evans, who was found today," Gonzales said. "It's about his family. It's about all the families that have been impacted."

The Texas Military Department, quoting initial reports from the Rangers, said Saturday that the migrants were believed to have been trafficking narcotics across the river at Eagle Pass, Texas when Evans jumped into the fast-flowing river to rescue them.

The two migrants survived and are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Evans, a field artilleryman and part of the A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019 and has served in Kuwait and Iraq, according to the military department.

"The service member selflessly attempted to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States," the Texas Military Department said.