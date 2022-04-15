Court Document: 221K Illegal Migrants Encountered at Border in March

According to a court document filed Friday in the federal lawsuit between Texas and Missouri against the administration of President Joe Biden, Customs and Border Protection agents encountered more than 221,000 illegal migrants along the southern border in March.

"For the month of March 2022, [Department of Human Services] reported 221,303 total encounters at the Southwest Border," the court filing states. "This figure combines statistics reported by the CBP Office of Field Operations, which deals with noncitizens seeking to enter at land ports of entry, with statistics from the U.S. Border Patrol, which apprehends noncitizens seeking to enter between [ports of entry]."

The filing is a court mandated monthly report as part of the lawsuit.

The number of illegal individuals encountered is the highest for that month since March 2000, when 220,063 illegal migrants were encountered at the Southwest border, according to the U.S. Border Patrol, and seven times higher than 2020.

