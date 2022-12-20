×
Tags: texas | migrants | southernborder | cartels

Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Admin in 'Partnership' with Cartels

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 December 2022 07:20 PM EST

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed that the Biden administration has been working in "partnership" with cartels in transporting migrants to the United States.

For Newsmax's "Spicer & Co" program, Paxton asserted the state of Texas would do all it can to "arrest people coming across the border ... the reality is ... for the first time in our history, the cartels have been invited to bring people to the border patrol themselves."

The migrants coming from the southern border "are not running from anyone ... we don't even have access to these people because they are directed by the Biden administration to bring ... as many people to the border; bring them to the border patrol 'and we'll transport them,'" said Paxton.

"This is a partnership," Paxton added. "They're not running from the federal government; the Biden administration is actually inviting them to turn themselves in and just claim — you know, the magic word is asylum."

The Texas AG continued, "So we're in a very awkward position because the federal government is preventing us from even enforcing our own laws."

