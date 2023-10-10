Texas Bused Over 51,000 Migrants to Major US Cities

Texas has bused about 51,840 migrants from the border to six major cities across the U.S. dating back to various times starting in 2022.

The state has transported the migrants on more than 1,130 buses since April 2022, according to Axios, which noted that the data was provided by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Here are how the numbers break down:

Over 18,500 migrants have been transported by Texas to New York City since Aug. 2022.

More than 13,500 migrants have been driven by bus to Chicago from Texas.

Over 12,500 have been transported to Washington, D.C.

About 3,200 have been driven to Denver.

More than 3,200 have been transported by bus to Philadelphia.

Over 940 have been bused to Los Angeles. The city was added to the list of migrant destinations in June.

Abbott said the crisis at the border is the result of President Joe Biden’s policies.

"It's a crisis. It’s chaotic and it must stop," he said during a recent trip to New York.

Until such time as Biden secures the border, he said, "Texas is going to continue to use every tool that we can to secure the border the best that we can," The Associated Press reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who recently traveled to Latin America, said the city is "at capacity."

"There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not," he said. "We don't want to put people in congregate shelters. We don't want people to think they will be employed."