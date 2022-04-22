Texas National Guard Member Missing After Trying to Save Migrants at US-Mexico Border

A member of the Texas National Guard has gone missing after attempting to save migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande River on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS confirmed that a body had been recovered after the river incident, which occurred at Eagle Pass, but that it wasn't the soldier, Fox News reports.

The soldier has yet to be publicly identified.

It's unclear how many migrants were rescued.

Earlier reports stated that the soldier had drowned in the river – however, the Texas Military Department in a statement on Friday afternoon said he went missing.

"A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission related incident, Friday April 22, 2022 in Eagle Pass, Texas," the statement reads. "The Soldier has not been found. We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate. The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier. More details will be released as they become available."

The deadly rescue mission comes on the heels of an escalating border crisis in the United States. The Biden administration reportedly allowed 1.66 million unlawful crossings during a 12-month cycle, covering parts of 2020 and 2021, and preliminary estimates for 2022 have even more unlawful crossings documented.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently repealed Title 42, a health regulation put into play during the COVID pandemic to keep people from crossing the border.

And on Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and Texas DPS officers jointly seized a hidden cattle trailer with 15 migrants hiding under bales of hay.

Early Friday morning, a Texas National Guard soldier — perhaps the same trooper who's reportedly missing now — had been declared missing in the Rio Grande River.

According to Breitbart, that guardsman had been deployed as part of Operation: Lone Star. In the sourced report, the missing soldier from early Friday entered the Rio Grande waters and was eventually swept away by the currents.

The Eagle Pass area has previously been a source of border controversy, in terms of being a popular, but dangerous cross-over point for migrants.

Nine migrants drowned in a single week earlier in April.