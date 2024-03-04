Judge Upholds Blocking of Texas Immigration Law

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of federal Judge David Alan Ezra's decision in Austin last week to block the enforcement of Texas immigration legislation that permits state law enforcement authorities to arrest and detain people suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, CNN reported.

The stay, which is until March 9, makes it possible for the law to go into effect this week if the Biden administration does not decide to request Supreme Court intervention.

In his decision to halt the legislation last week, Ezra wrote that if it was allowed to process, the law "could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott countered that opinion, stating that "we will not back down in our fight to protect our state — and our nation — from President Biden's border crisis," CNN reported. Texas also has argued that the legislation is not in conflict with federal law.

Opponents of the law are concerned it could increase racial profiling, as well as detentions and attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos make up about 40% of the population.

Critics of the legislation also contend that it would overburden the state's jail system with thousands of new arrests.