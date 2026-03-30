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Tags: texas | high school | student | teacher | shot

Student Shoots Teacher, Dies By Suicide in Texas

Monday, 30 March 2026 02:46 PM EDT

A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school, then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. No other injuries were reported.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff's office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff's office said.

The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district's website.

Its curriculum is centered on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, known as STEAM, with electives that include cybersecurity and engineering.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.
texas, high school, student, teacher, shot
167
2026-46-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 02:46 PM
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