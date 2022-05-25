Texas High School Student Arrested After Police Find Pistol, Rifle in His Car

Texas police reportedly arrested a high school student Wednesday, after a pistol and rifle were found in his vehicle.

In a Facebook post from Wednesday, Richardson, Texas police officials said they "initiated a search" at Berkner High School around 11 a.m. Central time, upon receiving a call about a young man who appeared to be "holding ... a rifle" and was last seen walking toward the school.

"Based on the information provided and in collaboration with Richardson ISD, officers were able to identify the male suspect as a juvenile student of Berkner High School. The suspect was located inside Berkner High School, but no weapons were found," Richardson police said.

But "further investigation led to the discovery of a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. Inside the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle."

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire on a single classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

According to the Daily Mail, Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which he had bought legally just days before Tuesday's attack and shortly after his 18th birthday.

During Tuesday's shooting, a Border Patrol agent entered the school and found Ramos barricaded, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The agent then fatally shot Ramos and left, according to the report.

Regarding the Richardson arrest, police did not release the suspect's name, but said he had been charged with unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

For roughly an hour, Berkner High School was placed on lockdown until police gave the all-clear signal, according to a spokesperson from Richardson Independent School District, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The final portion of the Richardson PD Facebook post reads as follows:

"The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement.

"The Richardson Police Department continues to work in partnership with Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and our faith-based organizations to ensure the safety of our community, especially at our schools and places of worship."

Richardson is more than 300 miles from Uvalde, The Hill reported.