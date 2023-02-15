Gov. Abbott Vows to Bar Transgender Athletes From College Sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, pledged last week in Dallas to support legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's college sports.

Abbott discussed the plan Saturday at a Young America's Foundation gathering, revealing that the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature would move next session to clamp down on the issue.

"In Texas last session, we passed a law prohibiting biological men from competing in women's sports in the education level from high school down," Abbott said. "This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports.

"Women and only women should be competing in college or high school sports, as well as representing the United States of America in our Olympic sports," the governor added.

Republican state Rep. Valoree Swanson has filed a bill addressing Abbott's concerns for the current Texas House session, with Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton introducing companion legislation in the Senate.

The bills would require the same restrictions on transgender athletes for public schools and private schools that compete against public schools. An opportunity for students to sue if they are "deprived of an athletic opportunity" is also present.

Steve McConkey, leader of the sports ministry 4 Winds USA, applauded Abbott's decision to endorse the measure in a statement Wednesday.

"Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas are doing the right thing," McConkey said. "Efforts to stop the transgender agenda have to be at the grassroots level. This is not a time to passively set by and expect extremists to stop.

"Parents need to stand up to fight for their kids and future generations," he continued. "Radicals will not rest until they take over every school, university, and sports program in the United States. We are worse than Europe in many ways."

The Texas governor's decision comes two days after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a fellow Republican, signed a bill into law banning all transgender medical procedures for minors.