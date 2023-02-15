×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | greg abbott | transgender | womens sports

Gov. Abbott Vows to Bar Transgender Athletes From College Sports

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 05:24 PM EST

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, pledged last week in Dallas to support legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's college sports.

Abbott discussed the plan Saturday at a Young America's Foundation gathering, revealing that the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature would move next session to clamp down on the issue.

"In Texas last session, we passed a law prohibiting biological men from competing in women's sports in the education level from high school down," Abbott said. "This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports.

"Women and only women should be competing in college or high school sports, as well as representing the United States of America in our Olympic sports," the governor added.

Republican state Rep. Valoree Swanson has filed a bill addressing Abbott's concerns for the current Texas House session, with Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton introducing companion legislation in the Senate.

The bills would require the same restrictions on transgender athletes for public schools and private schools that compete against public schools. An opportunity for students to sue if they are "deprived of an athletic opportunity" is also present.

Steve McConkey, leader of the sports ministry 4 Winds USA, applauded Abbott's decision to endorse the measure in a statement Wednesday.

"Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas are doing the right thing," McConkey said. "Efforts to stop the transgender agenda have to be at the grassroots level. This is not a time to passively set by and expect extremists to stop.

"Parents need to stand up to fight for their kids and future generations," he continued. "Radicals will not rest until they take over every school, university, and sports program in the United States. We are worse than Europe in many ways."

The Texas governor's decision comes two days after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a fellow Republican, signed a bill into law banning all transgender medical procedures for minors.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, pledged last week in Dallas to support legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's college sports.
texas, greg abbott, transgender, womens sports
322
2023-24-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved