Texas Releases 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Immigrants List

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 05:33 PM EDT

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday launched a new program to locate and arrest the 10 most wanted fugitive immigrants in the state.

Created in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Abbott's office also released a photo list of the offenders, titled "Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List."

"When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place," Abbott said in a statement. "As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.

"These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe." he added. "Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden's border crisis."

People can call tips in to 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) for a cash reward.

According to DPS, a majority of the fugitives are wanted for sexually related crimes.

Solange Reyner

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 05:33 PM
