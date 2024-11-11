Texas May Be Center Stage for Trump's Immigration Plans

As President-elect Donald Trump vows to crack down on both legal and illegal immigration, Texas may be the state that feels the most impact.

Five million immigrants, 11% of all immigrants in the country, live in Texas, the Texas Tribune reported. Texas is home to 1.6 million undocumented immigrants, second behind California, the Tribune reported.

Texas state police and soldiers in the Texas National Guard could be tasked with fulfilling Trump's promise of mass deportations. Trump has vowed to deport 20 million illegal immigrants from the country.

While immigrants make up 18% of Texas' population, they make 40% of all employees in construction and oil, gas and mining, according to the American Immigration Council, a Washington, D.C., group that advocates for immigrants.

President Joe Biden's administration sparred with the state, suing to stop a law that would allow state police to arrest suspected undocumented immigrants for illegally entering the country, while Trump has vowed to be an ally of the Lone Star State, the Tribune reported.

Experts said the incoming Trump administration would likely use existing agreements between federal and local authorities, while expanding "expedited removal," a fast-track process that does not involve immigration court, the Tribune said.

Following Trump's election, Gov. Greg Abbott said Trump will need time to bolster federal immigration enforcement and implement his border reforms, during which Texas must serve as a "stopgap," the Tribune said.

Once Trump puts his policies in place, Texas will have the opportunity to consider repurposing its funds for its Operation Lone Star program, designed to root out illegal immigration, Abbott said, according to the Tribune.